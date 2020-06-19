Laura P. Barrett
Laura P. Barrett

Laura Pamela Barrett, 71, passed away, Friday, June 12, 2020, in Prescott, AZ. The daughter of Palmira and Manuel Barrett, of Morristown, NJ, both predeceased. She is survived by her brother Richard L. Barrett (wife Kyle) of Phoenix, AZ, her sister Cynthia B Berends (husband Gary) of Dewey, AZ, and last but not least, three nieces and a nephew: Raleigh Barrett, Ranier Barrett, Margo Berends, and Spencer Berends.

Interment graveside service will be on Sat., June 27th, at Holy Rood Cemetery, Morristown, NJ. Services handled by Dangler Funeral Home, Morris Plains, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations in memory of Laura may be made online to: P.E.O. International Peace Scholarship (https://donations.peointernational.org/peo-donations-ips), or via regular mail: P.E.O. Chapter, 240 Evergreen Ct., Mountainside, NJ 07092, Attn: Cherie Parker (please make checks payable to: The International Peace Scholarship, please include in Memo: "In Honor of Laura Barrett").




Published in Daily Record from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dangler Funeral Home, Inc.
600 Speedwell Avenue
Morris Plains, NJ 07950
973-539-3300
