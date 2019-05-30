|
Laura Sanzone Giammalvo
- - Laura Sanzone Giammalvo passed away peacefully on May 28, 2019 at home surrounded by family. She was 104.
Born in Brooklyn on September 11, 1914, she spent her formative years in Menfi, Sicily. Upon her return to the US in 1939, she met and married James J. Giammalvo. They established a home in Hackettstown in 1943. Mr. Giammalvo died in 1984.
All of her life Mrs. Giammalvo was the personification of determination, perseverance, grace, and hospitality. Nothing brought her more pleasure than providing a bountiful table for her beloved family. Most recently she insisted that an ambulance driver have lunch before driving her to the doctor.
She enjoyed crocheting and made many afghans for her loved ones with the hope that they would be a remembrance of her. "Every stitch of love," she would say.
Those who had the privilege of knowing her regarded her as a fount of wisdom fueled by common sense.
She enjoyed singing Italian songs and did so almost until the time of her passing.
Mrs. Giammalvo is survived by two daughters, Angeline G. Long (David), Loretta G. Zupa (Frank), five grandchildren, Anne Frankel-Thonet, Loren P. Long, James M. Long, Frank J. Zupa, and Laura Zupa D'Avella and ten great-grandchildren.
Her parents Laura and Francesco Sanzone and 3 brothers predeceased her.
Friends and family may visit the Bailey Funeral Home, 8 Hilltop Road, Mendham, NJ, www.baileyfuneral.com, on Thursday, May 30th from 2-4 & 7-9 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's Abbey Delbarton on Friday, May 31st at 10am. Interment to follow at Union Cemetery, Mountain Ave, Hackettstown, NJ.
Donations made in her memory to the Interfaith Food Pantry, Morristown, NJ www.mcifp.org would be appreciated.
Published in Daily Record on May 30, 2019