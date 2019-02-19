|
Laurie Ann Giannini Pettola
Lawrenceville - Laurie Ann Giannini Pettola, 58, of Lawrenceville, NJ passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She loved painting and photography, and would always make sure that every moment was captured. She also enjoyed traveling, and had a passion for languages and sharing that passion with the children she taught. She was known for her kindness and compassionate spirit.
Born in Morristown, NJ, she resided most of her life in Lawrenceville, NJ. She graduated from The Peck School in Morristown, NJ (class of 1975), The Newark Academy in Livingston, NJ (class of 1979), Muhlenberg College in Allentown, PA with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in French and English (class of 1983), Emory University with a Masters Degree in French (class of 1985), and Teaching Certifications from Georgia State University (class of 1986). She also attended the Kent Place School in Summit, NJ. Laurie was most recently a Preschool Teacher at The Learning Experience in West Windsor, NJ. She was previously the Teacher of Foreign Language at St. Paul's Catholic School from 1998-2011, and the Director of the Afterschool Program at Over the Rainbow Child Development Center. She was very active in the community, and served as former PTO President of the Slackwood Elementary School, Girl Scout Troop Leader, Assistant Soccer Coach, and Teacher of Religious Education at St. Paul's Catholic School.
Laurie is survived by her parents Dr. Umberto and Judith A. (LaRusso) Giannini, her daughter Christina M. Pettola, her former husband Michael A. Pettola, and 1 sister and 2 brothers Yolanda M. (Giannini) Andrews, Robert U. Giannini, and David J. Giannini, Esq. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Keith Andrews, her sister-in-law Veronica Giannini, 2 nephews Haven Andrews and Jonathan Andrews, and 2 nieces Elianna Andrews and Valentina Giannini.
The Funeral will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Mather-Hodge Funeral Home at 40 Vandeventer Avenue, Princeton, NJ.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am at St. Paul's Catholic Church at 216 Nassau Street, Princeton, NJ. Entombment will follow in the Somerset Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum and Cemetery, Basking Ridge, NJ. Friends and family may visit on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the The Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation and the in her memory.
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 19, 2019