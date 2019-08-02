Services
Morgan Funeral Home
31 Main Street
Netcong, NJ 07857
(973) 347-0165
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Morgan Funeral Home
31 Main St
Netcong, NJ
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
6:30 PM
Morgan Funeral Home
31 Main St
Netcong, NJ
Resources
Lavignia Rachel Behler


1925 - 2019
Lavignia Rachel Behler Obituary
Lavignia Rachel Behler

East Stroudsburg, PA - Lavignia Rachel Behler of East Stroudsburg, PA died on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at home. She was 93.

Born in Gurabo, Puerto Rico, Mrs. Behler was employed by Mt. Olive Twp. Board of Education as an elementary school teacher until her retirement.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, her daughter, Robin and grandson, Michael. She is survived by her daughters, Judith Sherrer and her husband, Kevin and Sandra Griswold and her husband, Maurice; her grandchildren, Dana Hunter and her husband, Jason, Adam Sherrer and his wife, Christina and Robert Johnson. Lavignia is also survived by her great grandchildren, Dylan and Elyse Hunter and Remy, Micah, Shiloh and Sebastian Sherrer, and Joelle Fioretti.

The family will receive visitors at the Morgan Funeral Home, 31 Main St, Netcong on Monday, Aug. 5 from 4:00 - 6:30 p.m. A funeral service will take place at 6:30 p.m. to conclude the visitation. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Lavgnia's memory to The Friends of Israel, P.O.Box 908, Bellmawr, NJ 08099 would be appreciated by the family.

Condolence messages may be sent to: NetcongFuneral.com
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 2, 2019
