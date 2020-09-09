1/
Lawrence J. Chiappa
Lawrence J. Chiappa

Morristown - Lawrence J. Chiappa, 83 of Morristown passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at his home.

He was born in Mount Vernon, NY on December 8, 1936, a son of the late Bonfiglio and Esterina Lovedi Chiappa. He had resided in Morristown for over 30 years.

Larry was a US Army veteran having served from 1959 to 1962.

He was a graduate of the RCA Institute of Technology in Murray Hill. Larry worked as an engineer employed by New Jersey Bell in Cedar Knolls starting in 1968 and worked there for over 20 years.

He volunteered his time at The Seeing Eye in Morristown for many years. He was an avid New York Giants fan having attended almost every home game since 1956.

He is predeceased by a sister, Theresa Lorelli who died in 1998; and by a brother, Russell Chiappa who died in 1949.

Larry is the devoted father of Lauren J. Chiappa of Morristown and is also survived by 3 nephews, Richard Lorelli of Oregon, Charles Lorelli of North Carolina and William Lorelli of Michigan; and a niece, Carol Lorelli of Alabama.

Relatives and friends may visit at the Layton Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, Bedminster on Saturday, September 12 from 11:00am to 1:00pm. A graveside service and interment will be held at Somerset Hills Memorial Park, 95 Mount Airy Road, Basking Ridge following the visitation on Saturday at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Melanoma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 759329, Baltimore, MD 21275-9329.




Published in Daily Record from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Layton Funeral Home
475 Main St
Bedminster, NJ 07921
(908) 234-0766
