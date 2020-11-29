Lawrence "Larry" J. Sinou
Boonton, NJ - Lawrence "Larry" J. Sinou, 83, of Boonton, NJ, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020.
He was born on June 17, 1937, in New York City, to Laurent and Emily Sinou; he was raised in Lodi, NJ and lived in Boonton, NJ for the past 35 years.
Larry dedicated more than 50 years to driving trucks and was a long-time member of the Teamsters Union. He proudly worked for Preston and Penske Trucking before retiring in 2012.
He was a member of St John's Episcopal church and often participated as a "Welcomer" to Sunday parishioners. An animal lover, Larry could often be seen walking his dog, Sasha, around the neighborhood or sitting with him outside with friends. He was a true supporter of Veterans, participating in Memorial Day ceremonies in Boonton; he also supported the Boonton Firemens' yearly fundraiser and animal rescue groups.
Larry is survived by his long-time companion, Barbara Giordano, and his loving extended family including Debbie Giordano, Dena Wiese, Anthony Giordano, Jenny Giordano, Rachel Giordano, Brad VanSplinter, and Nicole Giordano.
He is also survived by his daughter, Lorraine Stevenson, grandsons, Ryan and Tyler Stevenson; a brother, Stanley Sinou; nieces, Lisa Marie Sinou, Janene Richards, Cammi Sinou, Amanda Josevski; nephews, Larry Sinou, Andre Sinou II; seven great grandnieces and five great grandnephews.
Larry was predeceased by his son, Eric Sinou and brother, Andre Sinou.
A walk-through visitation, with an opportunity to pay respects briefly with the family at safe distance, will be held on Tuesday, December 1st from 4-6 pm at the Codey & Mackey Funeral Home, 107 Essex Avenue, Boonton, NJ. To extend a condolence or share a memory, please visit www.codeymackeyfh.com
.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. John's Church of Boonton, 226 Cornelia St. Boonton, NJ 07005 would be appreciated.