Lawrence King
Saylorsburg - Lawrence King, 80, of Saylorsburg formerly of New Vernon N.J. passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on March 30, 2020. Born Lawrence Maurice Rogers on January 10 1940 in Trenton NJ, Larry was adopted by the late Thomas and Virginia King of Mt. Tabor New Jersey who lovingly raised him to be the man that we all remember. After his birth mother, Olivia Rogers passed away shortly after his birth. He is survived by his loving devoted wife of 56 years, Carol Ann (Dalessandro), a son Larry and his wife Mary Louise of Roseto PA, two daughters, Patty, of Saylorsburg, PA, and Tammy and her husband David of Pittsburgh PA. "Poppy" was most loved by his granddaughters Lauren, Danielle, Adaline and Akane.
Larry was a devoted husband and father. He was a proud Veteran of the United States Navy, an avid golfer, and a lifelong New York Yankee fan. Larry, nicknamed "Lefty", attended the New Jersey Police Academy at Sea Girt and became a Police Officer first serving with the Madison New Jersey Police Department before moving to the Morris County Park Police where he would attain the rank of Detective Sergeant and retire after 26 years of dedicated service. Larry was a lifelong member of the Fraternal Order of Police, The Police Benevolent Association and the American Legion. Arrangements by Fiore Funeral Home www.fiorefuneralhome.com,230 Market Street Bangor PA and unfortunately must be postponed as a result of the Covid 19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local animal shelter to assist a pet in finding its forever home.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020