Lawrence Michael Pasterick
Parsippany - Lawrence Michael Pasterick passed away peacefully on Tuesday May 5, 2020 at the age of 76. The people who knew and loved him called him Larry. He was known to be a clever, thoughtful, and reliable man by his friends and family.
Lawrence was born in Passaic, grew up in Wallington, and lived in Parsippany for 44 years. He retired after 40 years as an Engineering Manager for Industrial Ecology with the Army Corp of Engineers at Picatinny Arsenal. Lawrence enjoyed relaxing in his retirement, traveling home and abroad, and spending time with his wife of 53 years.
Survivors include his loving wife: Maxine (née-Piekarz); his sons: Steven and Jason and his wife Jaimie; his grandson: Garrett; his sister: Barbara Kary and her husband John; and his Godson Matthew and his family; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Walter and Denise Celuch (née-Piekarz); and his nieces Kelly Montalto and Kristin Orthmann and their families.
Funeral Arrangements are private under the direction of the Par-Troy Funeral Home 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany or visit us at www.partroyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Alzheimer's Foundation of America, www.alzfdn.org
Published in Daily Record from May 10 to May 11, 2020