Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence P. Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence P. Brown Obituary
Lawrence P. Brown

Greenwood Lake - Lawrence P. Brown, formerly of Greenwood Lake, entered into eternal rest on March 4, 2020. He expired at the Orange County Medical Center, he had been sick for some time. He had no living relatives. He is no longer in pain and found his permanent home with his Lord who always loved him! When younger he was an altar boy at Queen Of Angels Church and one day he got distracted at a fly and forgot to ring his bell. When he realized his mistake, he quickly rang the bells like the drummer Ginger Baker, that was the last time he rang the bells, all the time wearing his Beatle Boots with Taps with his best friend James K. Work. He will be cremated at Lippincott-Ingrassia Funeral Parlor. Please say a prayer for "Murphy "
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -