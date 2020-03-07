|
|
Lawrence P. Brown
Greenwood Lake - Lawrence P. Brown, formerly of Greenwood Lake, entered into eternal rest on March 4, 2020. He expired at the Orange County Medical Center, he had been sick for some time. He had no living relatives. He is no longer in pain and found his permanent home with his Lord who always loved him! When younger he was an altar boy at Queen Of Angels Church and one day he got distracted at a fly and forgot to ring his bell. When he realized his mistake, he quickly rang the bells like the drummer Ginger Baker, that was the last time he rang the bells, all the time wearing his Beatle Boots with Taps with his best friend James K. Work. He will be cremated at Lippincott-Ingrassia Funeral Parlor. Please say a prayer for "Murphy "
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020