Lawrence Riley Jr.
Morristown - Lawrence Riley, Jr., also known as "Big L" or "Larry" was born on December 9, 1945 in Morristown, New Jersey to the late Lawrence Riley, Sr. and Cora Rae Riley. Surrounded by his loving family, he passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.Lawrence was a life-long resident of Morristown, where he attended the Morris School District schools and was baptized at the Bethel A.M.E. Church. He graduated from Morristown High School in 1964 before enlisting in the U.S. Army, where he served in Vietnam.After being honorably discharged, Lawrence met and married his loving wife of 53 years, Brenda V. Strater, and from this union two children were born, Michele Denise and Lawrence III.Lawrence went on to work for the Whippany Paper Company in Whippany, New Jersey. The company was later bought by International Paper Company, which began his daily commute to Suffern, New York. He retired as a press operator after 30 years of service. Lawrence was a hard working, devoted husband and father and also held numerous part-time jobs, including one at the College of St. Elizabeth. After his retirement, Lawrence worked as a taxi driver for Peoples Taxi, which he absolutely loved because of his love of people. "Larry", as he was affectionately known to his loyal customers, enjoyed meeting and talking to people from all walks of life. Oh, the stories he would tell and the lasting relationships he developed. Lawrence cherished his time with family and friends. He loved to cook and to experience new foods and eateries. His favorite pastimes were Sunday dinners and hosting holidays and other family gatherings. Prior to falling ill, he cherished Saturday morning breakfasts with his good friends Leroy " L.T." Bass and Robert "Bob" Bass. Lawrence also enjoyed music, and was often found dancing and singing. In his later years, he treasured spending time in his wife's hometown of Oxford, North Carolina, which became his "home away from home".Lawrence was predeceased in death by his parents, Lawrence Riley, Sr., and Cora Rae Riley (née Jackson), and a brother, Warren Duncan. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Brenda Riley; a daughter, Michele Riley, a son, Lawrence Riley III (Taneishia), all of Morristown, NJ; sisters, Doris Bass of Morris Township, NJ and Emma Smith (David) of Fayetteville, NC; brothers, James Riley of Butner, NC and Robert Riley of Phillipsburg, PA; five grandchildren, Rev. Anthony, Ashley, Lawrence Chase, Laila, and Lathan; two great-grandchildren Joshua and Avery; and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services are private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.Online condolences maybe expressed at www.rowefuneral.com
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020