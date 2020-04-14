Services
Morgan Funeral Home
31 Main Street
Netcong, NJ 07857
(973) 347-0165
Lawrence Togno

Lawrence Togno Obituary
Lawrence Togno

Netcong - Lawrence Togno died on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Andover Subacute Nursing Home in Andover. He was 78. Born in Dover, NJ, he lived in Netcong for most of his life.

Mr. Togno was a laborer with the NJ Dept of Transportation prior to retiring.

He is survived by his brother, Dominick Togno of Ft. Pierce, FL and his sister, Catherine Read of Statesville, SC.

Due to current health and public safety regulations private services were entrusted to Morgan Funeral Home, 31 Main St, Netcong. Inurnment held privately at Stanhope Union Cemetery.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: NetcongFuneral.com
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020
