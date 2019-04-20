|
|
Lawrence Unick
Sparta - Lawrence Unick, 69, of Sparta passed away following sudden cardiac arrest, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Morristown Medical Center.
He was born in Osceola Mills, PA on April 11, 1950. He grew up in Rockaway Township then resided in Jefferson Twp., and moved to Sparta in 2002. Lawrence worked for Litton Airtron, East Hanover as a Crystal Grower and eventual Production Manager from 1968- 2001. He enjoyed playing softball and bowling with the Airtron company leagues. He then worked for II-VI, Inc., Pine Brook as Facilities Manager. He retired in 2017 after 49 years in the Semiconductor Industry.
Lawrence had a passion for creating abstract metal sculptures, a love for science and astronomy.
He is survived by Marilyn, his wife of 42 years; two sons Jarret of Sparta and Ethan of Hopewell; two brothers Walter "Mickey" Unick, Jr. and Raymond Unick and wife Charlene; also, two nephews, one niece and beloved cat Lynx.
Memorial Visitation Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 4:00-8:00PM at Tuttle funeral Home, 272 State Route 10 West, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com). Interment is private.
Flowers may be sent, or donations may be made in his memory to a .
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 20, 2019