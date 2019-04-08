|
Lawrence W. Thomson
Lk. Hopatcong - Lawrence W. Thomson age 69 of Lk. Hopatcong passed away on April 6, 2019 after a short illness. Lawrence was born in Morristown and has been a resident of the Lk. Hopatcong section of Jefferson Twp. since 1984. He had retired in 2014 from Bristol Glen Assisted Living in Newton where he worked as a facility maintenance engineer. He served in the U.S.Army from 1970-1972 and worked most of his life as a mason and carpenter. He enjoyed woodworking and restoring antique furniture. He is survived by Romaine, his wife of 49 years, his son Lawrence T. and wife Dawn of Pa., 2 sisters, Jeanne Burd of Califon and Maureen Stivala of Netcong, and 2 grandchildren Haley and Kyle. Visiting hours will be held Tuesday April 9, 2019 from 4-7 pm at the Tuttle Funeral Home 272 Rt. 10w in Randolph. Donations may be made in his memory to www.stjude.org/.
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 8, 2019