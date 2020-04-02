|
|
Leamon Galveston Gilbert
Leamon Galveston Gilbert passed peacefully on March 20, 2020 at 98 years old. He was born in Erwin, TN to Clyde Gilbert and Etta Ayers Gilbert on January 23, 1922, and moved to Atlanta, GA by the time he began school.
Leamon served as a Navy pilot in WWII flying a torpedo bomber, TBF. He married the love of his life, June Virginia Ogletree, in July 1943. They soon began their family of two children while stationed in Pensacola, FL. Upon discharge from the Navy, Leamon began his formal studies at the Georgia Institute of Technology and graduated with a degree in Chemical Engineering in 1951.
Leamon began his professional career with Cabot Industries in Cambridge, MA. While living in Sharon, MA, he and June were blessed with three more children. He served as Scout Master in the Boy Scouts. Leamon accepted a position with Koppers Company in Pittsburgh, PA in 1956, and the family moved to Penn Hills, PA. Attending night school, he earned a Master of Science in Chemical Engineering at Carnegie Mellon University. The years in Penn Hills afforded the family many long cross-country trips to national parks and Canadian provincial parks. The family enjoyed river and lake outings in their 18-foot wooden Old Town canoe. It held all seven!!!
Leamon's final position with Allied Chemical (Honeywell) relocated the family to Morris Plains, NJ in 1963. While employed with Allied, he earned a second Master of Science in Mathematics from Stevens Institute of Technology. Leamon retired from Honeywell in 1986, after 35 years in Chemical Research and Development.
Leamon and June were active members in the First Baptist Church in Morristown, NJ for 45 years. They enjoyed traveling through Europe, South America, and Australia, visiting national parks in the continental US, Hawaii, and Alaska.
Leamon and June moved to Grass Valley, CA in 2009, and resided at Highgate and then at Eskaton Village. In the first 4 years in Grass Valley, they enjoyed long drives in the county and "eating out," successfully dining at every restaurant in Grass Valley and Nevada City.
Leamon is survived by his son Richard (Pam) Gilbert of Orlando, FL; daughter Cheryl (Don) Dachtler of Nevada City, CA; son Terry (Rebecca) Gilbert of Tucson, AZ; daughter Robbin (Chris) Gibbons of Fruita, CO; eleven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; sister Mildred Cherry of Atlanta, GA; and sister Elva Knierim of Jacksonville, FL. He was preceded in death by his wife June (2014), his son Norman Lee (2003), and his brother Clyde Gilbert, Jr. (2019).
Leamon was buried alongside his wife June and son Norman on March 27, 2020, at Sierra Memorial Lawn, Nevada City, CA attended by family members.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020