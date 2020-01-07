|
Learned T. Bulman
Hackettstown - Learned T. Bulman, age 96, of Hackettstown died Saturday, January 4, 2020 at home in Hackettstown. Learned was born February 23, 1923 in Norwich, CT. He is the son of the late Thomas and Lillian A. (Parker) Bulman. He is predeceased by his brother Vernon Tryon and one nephew, Barry Parker.
He served the U.S. Army from 1943 - 1945. He received an A.B. from Washington & Jefferson College in 1948 an M.S. in Library Science from Columbia University in 1949. He came to the East Orange Public Library in 1951 and retired as Director in 1977. He also worked in the Learning Resources Center at the County of Morris retiring from there in 1983.
A life member of the American Library Assn, He served as Councilor. He was a Past-President of the New Jersey Library Assn., The Little Theater of East Orange, and the High-Twelve Club of East Orange.
He reviewed for the New York Times, the School Library Journal, wrote articles for several publications, and served as consultant for publishers.
He was Scottish Rite Mason and archivist/librarian for over 25 years for the Morris County Historical Society as well as serving on their Board.
He traveled extensively through the United States, Europe, the Middle East, South America, Australia and New Zealand.
A memorial service celebrating Dag's life will be held on Saturday January 18th at 1:00 pm in the Auditorium of Heath Village, 430 Schooley's Mt Rd, Hackettstown, NJ
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 213 Main Street, Hackettstown, New Jersey 07840 in memory of Learned.
Funeral arrangement have been entrusted to Cochran Funeral Home, 905 High Street, Hackettstown, NJ 07840.
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020