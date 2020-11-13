1/
Lena C. D'Angelo
Lena C. D'Angelo

Dover - Lena D'Angelo passed away at home on Nov. 11, 2020. She was 92 years old. Born in Dover and was a lifelong resident.

Lena started her career at Reaction Motors, and retired after working for GPU many years, as an executive assistance to the President.

She was an avid reader, enjoyed solving puzzles, and spending time with her family.

She was a long-time member of the Sacred Heart Church, Dover.

Pre-deceased by her parents: Valentino and Catherine a well as her sisters,

Del and Ida.

She is survived by her sister Viola Zawislak, and Mary D'Angelo of Dover.

Niece: Donna Stocker of Blairstown. Nephews: Craig Zawislak, (wife Wendy) of Andover, Scott Zawislak of Branchville, Randy Zawislak of Delaware. Grand Nieces: Kristin Stocker Lally, (husband Tim) of Hardwick, Jenna Zawislak, Paige Zawislak of Andover. Grand Nephew: Ryan Stocker of Blairstown. Also survived by Great Grand Kids: Brayden Stocker and McKenzie Lally.

A funeral mass will be held 11am on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church, 4 Richards Ave., Dover NJ 07801. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Mine Hill. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com




Published in Daily Record from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
(973) 366-0520
