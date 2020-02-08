|
Mother Lena Coleman Rogers
Morristown - Mother Lena Coleman Rogers, 105, departed this life on Saturday, February 1, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Rueben and Georgia Coleman and the wife of the Late Pastor Gordon A. Rogers. She was a member of the Church of God in Christ for All Saints, in Morristown, New Jersey. She graduated from Morristown High School in 1932. For service information and to offer condolences on line go to
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020