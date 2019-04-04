Services
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
7 Two Bridges Road
Fairfield, NJ 07004
(973) 882-5588
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
7 Two Bridges Road
Fairfield, NJ 07004
Funeral
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
7 Two Bridges Road
Fairfield, NJ 07004
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas More R.C. Church
210 Horseneck Rd.
Fairfield, NJ
Leo Kramer Obituary
Leo Kramer

Fairfield - Leo, 80, of Fairfield, New Jersey passed away on Monday April 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Lois (nee LaBrode) Kramer. Loving father of Scott Kramer & his wife Hanae and the late Steven Kramer. Dear brother-in-law of Marion Yotcoski and Joan Klepacki. Cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Mr. Kramer worked for multiple newspapers for almost 50 years including the Newark Evening News, Newark Star Ledger, and the Morristown Daily Record. Leo was an active parishioner at St. Thomas More Church and The Golden Agers. Funeral Saturday 10AM from the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 7 Two Bridges Road, Fairfield. Funeral Mass Saturday 11AM St. Thomas More RC Church. Cremation Private. Friends will be received Friday 4 - 8PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Thomas More, 210 Horseneck Rd., Fairfield, NJ 07004 OR Wilderness Society, 1615 M Street, Washington, DC 20036. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 4, 2019
