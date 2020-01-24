Services
Leslie E. Shaw Obituary
Dover - Leslie E. Shaw passed away Jan. 24, 2020 at St. Clare's Hospital in Dover. He was 72. He is predeceased by his devoted parents Howard & Ruth Shaw. He leaves behind his brother Ernest Shaw and his sister Beth Shaw. Leslie patiently endured his lifelong disabilities. He was an inspiration to many. We are grateful for the work of the many people at St. Clare's Hospital and the Visiting Nurse Association also for the care and attention he received at the ARC of Morris Daycare Center in Flanders. No memorial Service is planned. Donations in his memory can be made to ARC of Morris PO Box 123 Morris Plains, NJ 07950.
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
