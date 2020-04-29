|
Leslie Kalmus
Leslie Kalmus passed away peacefully on April 27, 2020 due to complications of the COVID-19 virus. She was 57 years old.
Leslie was born in Morristown, NJ and grew up in Lake Hiawatha and Pine Brook, NJ. She was a 1981 graduate of Montville Township High School. After high school she managed Kalmus Jewelers in Lake Hiawatha for many years and later owned and managed Leslie's Auto Body Shop in Rockaway.
Leslie was loving and caring with a big heart. She was always helping someone in need, especially the elderly. But most of all, she was always providing companionship and friendship to those who had none.
Leslie enjoyed dancing and was always the first one out on the dance floor. She loved the beach and walking the boardwalk and had a passion for cars, especially her little red Corvette. She loved dogs and cherished her Benny and Diesel. She enjoyed cooking and was known for her hot dog stew. She also loved music with her favorite artists being Elton John and Rod Stewart and her favorite television show was "The Voice".
Leslie loved spending time with her family and friends. She was the "cool" aunt who enjoyed no family events more than attending her nephew's and niece's sporting events, dance recitals and sleepovers. She often said that she had been blessed with the best family in the world and wonderful friends but, it was we who were blessed with the best daughter, sister, aunt and friend.
She is predeceased by her mother Marilyn (Billy) Kalmus. She is survived by her father Michael Kalmus and his wife Barbara; sister Michelle (Kalmus) Post and husband Ken; brother Robert Kalmus and wife Nancy; brother David Kalmus; beloved nephew, Michael Kalmus and beloved niece Kristin Kalmus. She is also survived by her Aunt Martha and Uncle Bob Dabrowski; Uncle Marty Billy; Aunt Allyne Schwartz and step-siblings Jay and Jill Gilston, Dr. Alyssa Gilston and her husband Douglas Nussman; step-nieces Lilly, Ava, Ella and step-nephew Brody.
Arrangements are under the care of Gallaway & Crane Funeral Home, Basking Ridge, NJ. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Letters of condolence may be posted at https://gcfuneralhome.com/tribute/all-services/index.html
Leslie's family would like to thank the Newton Memorial Hospital ICU doctors, nurses and entire staff for their tireless efforts, strength and dedication. You delivered our voice, hugs and love to Leslie day after day as we could not be there, and for that, we are forever grateful! God Bless you all!
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020