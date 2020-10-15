1/
Leslie LaBrie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leslie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leslie LaBrie

Green Mountain, N.C - Leslie LaBrie, 62 of Green Mountain, N.C., formerly from Morris and Sussex County, New Jersey passed away at home with her family by her side on the evening of October 13, 2020. She was born to the late Pauline M. Snizek, November 26, 1957 in Bergen County, New Jersey. Leslie is survived by her husband of almost 43 years, Kenneth A. LaBrie currently of Green Mountain, N.C., formerly from Morris and Sussex County New Jersey. She is also survived by her three children: Jessica LaBrie of Sussex, New Jersey, Meridith LaBrie-Abreu of Jacksonville, N.C., and Luke LaBrie of Green Mountain, N.C. She is also survived by two grand children, Xavier LaBrie of Sussex, New Jersey and Grayson LaBrie-Abreu of Jacksonville, N.C. Leslie was the strongest most compassionate person you would ever want to meet. She loved to garden and would rescue any creature in need. She was a true one of a kind even if she would say otherwise. She will be dearly missed by all who had the honor of being touched by her grace.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 15 to Oct. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved