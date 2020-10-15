Leslie LaBrie



Green Mountain, N.C - Leslie LaBrie, 62 of Green Mountain, N.C., formerly from Morris and Sussex County, New Jersey passed away at home with her family by her side on the evening of October 13, 2020. She was born to the late Pauline M. Snizek, November 26, 1957 in Bergen County, New Jersey. Leslie is survived by her husband of almost 43 years, Kenneth A. LaBrie currently of Green Mountain, N.C., formerly from Morris and Sussex County New Jersey. She is also survived by her three children: Jessica LaBrie of Sussex, New Jersey, Meridith LaBrie-Abreu of Jacksonville, N.C., and Luke LaBrie of Green Mountain, N.C. She is also survived by two grand children, Xavier LaBrie of Sussex, New Jersey and Grayson LaBrie-Abreu of Jacksonville, N.C. Leslie was the strongest most compassionate person you would ever want to meet. She loved to garden and would rescue any creature in need. She was a true one of a kind even if she would say otherwise. She will be dearly missed by all who had the honor of being touched by her grace.









