|
|
Lester "Bud" Croft
Long Valley - Lester (Bud) Croft of Long Valley passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at home with family by his side. He was 77. Born in Newton to Dorothy Croft, Bud was employed at JCP&L for over 40 years until his retirement.
Bud's wife, Margie, of almost 50 years died in 2009. He is survived by his son, Les; his daughter, Chrissy Rosamilia and her husband, John; his sisters, Becky Crane and Sue Brown and his grandchildren; Darren and Courteney Rosamilia; and nephew Justin Deacon. He also leaves behind many in-laws whom he loved, a few of which are Janice and Mickey Deacon, Art Crane, Theresa D'Olivo, Stanley Werner, Elaine Werner and Lucille Werner.
Bud loved classic cars and restored many of his own over the years. Bud will be remembered for his generosity and his devotion to his family. He cherished his grandchildren. He also was that person who would help out anyone, anytime, day or night.
He was loved by all who knew him, especially his family. He will be missed.
The family will receive visitors at Morgan Funeral Home, 31 Main St, Netcong on Thursday, March 14th from 5:00 -8:00 p.m. Cremation was private.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to the ASPSCA (aspca.org)
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 13, 2019