Lewis Stein
Morris County - Lewis Stein, a longtime leader in Morris County legal circles, founding partner of Nusbaum Stein Goldstein Bronstein & Kron, and former President of the Morris County Bar Association passed away at the age of 83 on July 15th.
Born in Newark, Stein graduated Harrison High School and received undergraduate and law degrees from NYU, where he was an actively involved alumnus. He and his late wife Lynn (Chopin) settled in Morris County in the mid-1960s and never left, though they were part-time residents of Aventura, FL, and Lenox, MA, where they were supporters and regular attendees at Tanglewood. They were early members of Temple Bnai Or, and Lewis was a former President of the NJY Camps, having received a scholarship to attend as a boy. He was also the first Public Defender of Morris, Sussex, and Warren Counties, upon the establishment of the program in the 1960s.
Stein is survived by three children: Kara (Eric Fingerhut) of Bethesda, MD, and twins Judy (Steven Loewenthal) and Jill (Jonathan Collins), both of Morristown.; grandchildren Zachary, Jake, Eden, Anabel, and Eli; and sister Edythe Chontow of New York, NY.
Funeral Arrangements will be provided by:
Doyle Funeral Home 973-539-0622
Services will take place on July 17, 2019, @ 2 pm, Temple B'nai Or, 60 Overlook Road, Morristown, NJ. 07960. Interment to follow at Beth Israel Cemetery, 19 Ridgedale Ave, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927
Shiva will be observed following interment on Wednesday until 8:30 pm, on Thursday from 2-5pm and 7-9pm, and on Friday from 2-5pm at the home of Judy and Steve Loewenthal: For address please contact Temple B'nai Or.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be given to NJY Camps and whomever the Democratic nominee is in 2020.
Published in Daily Record on July 16, 2019