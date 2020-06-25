Libia Maritza Romain
Libia Maritza Romain passed away peacefully at Saint Clare's Denville Hospital on June 20, 2020 after a valiant battle with breast cancer. Her beloved husband and eldest son were at her side.
Born in Bogotá, Colombia, Libia immigrated at 15 years old to Queens, New York City. Her family soon relocated to Brentwood, Long Island, where she graduated high school. Libia went on to earn her Bachelor of Arts in Earth and Space Sciences from the State University of New York at Stony Brook, as well as a Master of Education from the University of St. Thomas in Houston, Texas. She moved to Randolph, NJ in 1998 with her husband and children.
Libia shared 59 years of joy, laughter, beauty, adventure, and, most of all, unconditional love with family and friends all over the world. From a young age, she was an independent thinker and free spirit. Libia questioned everything and refused to be quiet in the face of injustice. She was a dedicated educator, a gifted artist, a talented writer, a doting mother, and a perfect wife. She loved fresh fruit, sweet treats, and her coffee. An avid global traveler, Libia especially loved the open waters. She swam in gorgeous locales from Lake Attersee, Austria to Buton Island, Indonesia and a myriad of dazzling places in between.
Above all, Libia was selfless and generous. No matter where in the world she might have found herself, Libia held the most vulnerable communities closest to her heart. A deeply moral and humble woman, she never forgot her roots. Libia always opened her home to those in need, from relatives to total strangers, all of whom would come to count her among their dearest loved ones.
Libia is survived by her darling husband and best friend of 42 years, Lincoln. She was a devoted mother to her three boys, Khalil, Keenan, and Kweisi. She is also survived by her mother, Maria Lucila, and five sisters: Maria Consuelo, Vilma Yolanda, Clara Stella, Carmen Lucía, and Claudia. She will be missed by countless more relatives and friends across several continents.
She was predeceased by her brother, Hector Hernandez, and grandmother, Emma Rivera.
Due to current executive orders, the visitation at Tuttle Funeral Home, Randolph (Tuttlefh.com) is private. The Funeral Service will be provided by the family via a virtual stream at 1:15PM on Saturday, June 27, 2020 upon request.
Published in Daily Record from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.