Lillian DeCroce
Lillian DeCroce

Lillian DeCroce, beloved mother, nurse to Outer Cape Cod residents, Dies at 83.

Lilli was a cherished soul who raised her son and daughter in Morris County, and then later moved to Cape Cod. She was surrounded by love in her home in Wellfleet, MA on Saturday, November 7, by her family after a short illness. Lilli was an avid gardener, she created a beautiful gathering table to welcome friends and family. She leaves a son and daughter, both grown, with families in NJ & NY, Andy (Andrew) Kurth married to Kathy Kurth, and Christina (DeCroce) Craig married to Steven Craig of NYC. Lilli was blessed abundantly with six adored grandchildren, Andrew Kurth, Jennifer (Kurth) Grassi, Melissa Kurth, and Julian, Damon and Harley Craig, and an additional four precious great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her younger sister, Marilyn (Jannetta) Maffei, and her brother-in-law Dr. Louis Maffei, and their families.

Lilli's work as a nurse began at St. Clare's Riverside, NJ, and led her to both family practice nursing, to Montessori School in Parsippany, and then to private nursing for families on the Outer Cape. She loved her work, saltwater living on the Cape, her friends, family & beachcombing at Indian Neck Beach, and cared equally about great conversation and conservation. She didn't miss a day of reading avidly the NY, NJ, and Outer Cape newspapers. Her spirit will be dearly missed.

A service will be held for family and friends at a later date in Cape Cod. Her family can be reached at PO Box 507, South Wellfleet, MA 02663.




Published in Daily Record from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
