Lillian Jancik Heissenbuttel
Lillian Jancik Heissenbuttel passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 in Sandpoint, Idaho, 97 years to the day she came into the world. Although she had been residing in Bonners Ferry, ID with her daughter Leslie, she was a former resident of Boonton Township, NJ for over 80 years.
Lillian was born in Boonton, NJ on March 2, 1923 to Sophie and Joseph Jancik. She graduated from Boonton High School and went on to marry Walter G. Heissenbuttle of Mountain Lakes, together they had three children Eric, Kim and Leslie. Lillian worked for many years, retiring from her last job at Warner Lambert.
Lillian enjoyed traveling all over the world, especially to her homeland of Czechoslovakia. She took pleasure in walking outside, working in her rock gardens and playing bridge. She loved a good bargain and frequented garage sales often finding unique treasures.
To carry on her memory is her daughter Leslie and son in law, Jim Hogh of Bonners Ferry, ID; daughter in law, Iris Orlinski of Lake Hopatcong, NJ; granddaughters Siobhan Hopkins of Boonton Twp, NJ and Alyssa Wade and husband Winston Wade; grandson Jimi Hogh and Georja Nelson. As well as six beloved great grandchildren Winston, Lyncoln, Ora, Trevor, Hailie and Kimayah.
Lillian was preceded in death by her parents, husband Walter, son Erick and daughter Kim.
Lakeview Funeral Home in Sandpoint, ID is handling the arrangements. Please visit Lillian's online memorial at www.lakeviewfuneral.com and sign her guest book.
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020