Lillian M. Brantner
Lillian M. Brantner passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Born in Boonton Township on June 8, 1928, Lillian recently celebrated her 92nd birthday. She was the daughter of Frederick and Catherine (Stickle) Gould.
Lillian graduated from Boonton High School in 1947. She married her beloved husband Albert in 1949 at the Rockaway Valley United Methodist Church where she was a member for many years. Lillian worked for the phone company in Boonton and was later employed at Johanson Manufacturing Corporation in Boonton Township.
In her earlier years, Lillian enjoyed dancing at Marshall's Barn Dance and spent her summers at Lake Hopatcong. She loved traveling the country and camping in the family RV throughout the year with a camping club. When home, Lillian loved to crochet and created many beautiful pieces. She baked cookies and enjoyed a variety of crafts and puzzles. Her grandchildren loved her for her bowls of pink mints and gentle smiles. In recent years, she enjoyed being with her friends at the Friendship House. Lillian made friends easily and kept those close friendships throughout her life. She will be remembered for her humor, her love of friends, and her devotion to her grandchildren.
Predeceased by her husband Albert and her sister, Alice Hornick, she is survived by her devoted sons Bruce and Barry, five grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Donations in Lillian's name may be made to either the Visiting Nurse Association of Northern New Jersey, 175 South St, Morristown, NJ 07960 or the Rockaway Valley United Methodist Church, 38 Valley Road, Boonton Township, NJ 07005.
Private services are provided by Codey & Mackey Funeral Home, Boonton, NJ. Please share a memory or condolence with the family at www.codeymackeyfh.com
Published in Daily Record from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.