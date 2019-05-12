Services
Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home Inc
20 Keller Ave
Rockaway, NJ 07866
(973) 627-0075
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home Inc
20 Keller Ave
Rockaway, NJ 07866
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home Inc
20 Keller Ave
Rockaway, NJ 07866
View Map
Liturgy
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Simon R.C. Church
1010 Green Pond Rd
Newfoundland, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian McArdle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian S. McArdle

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lillian S. McArdle Obituary
Lillian S. McArdle

Ft. Myers, FL - Lillian Sullivan McArdle passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019. She was 88 years old. Born in the Bronx, New York, Lillian worked and raised her family in Rockaway Township, New Jersey.

She worked as the Secretary to The Chief of Police in Rockaway Township for 25 years before her retirement in 1993. Lillian spent her golden years wintering in Florida before moving to Fort Myers full time 13 years ago.

She was predeceased by her husband: James H.S. McArdle Jr. in 1999, two daughters: Theresa McArdle and Laura Jean McQuade, three sisters: Mary Sullivan, Deborah Moore and Kathleen Sullivan, three grandchildren: Ryan Williamson, Reanna Medore and Shannon Tomkins; and by her great-granddaughter Athena Rose Haman. She is survived by eight children: James, Brian (Nanette), Kathleen (Victor) Medore, Kevin (Bonnie), Neil (Dawn), Daniel, Margaret (Anthony) Tramutola and Barry; her sister Trudy Sullivan; 12 grandchildren: Rachel Booth, Joleen & Victor Medore, Lauren Sharon, Cameron, Kate, Kailey, Megan, Neil James, Rory, Brielle, and Casey McArdle; seven great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 12:00 - 3:00PM, at the Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home, 20 Keller Ave, Rockaway, NJ.

Funeral services will begin on Monday, May 20, at 9:00 AM from the funeral home to a Liturgy of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Simon R.C. Church, 1010 Green Pond Rd, Newfoundland, NJ 07435. Mass is at 10 AM. Interment to follow at Marcella Union Cemetery in Rockaway Twp.

For those who wish, donations may be made to a . Messages of condolence may be sent to: RockawayFuneral.com
Published in Daily Record on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now