|
|
Lillian S. McArdle
Ft. Myers, FL - Lillian Sullivan McArdle passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019. She was 88 years old. Born in the Bronx, New York, Lillian worked and raised her family in Rockaway Township, New Jersey.
She worked as the Secretary to The Chief of Police in Rockaway Township for 25 years before her retirement in 1993. Lillian spent her golden years wintering in Florida before moving to Fort Myers full time 13 years ago.
She was predeceased by her husband: James H.S. McArdle Jr. in 1999, two daughters: Theresa McArdle and Laura Jean McQuade, three sisters: Mary Sullivan, Deborah Moore and Kathleen Sullivan, three grandchildren: Ryan Williamson, Reanna Medore and Shannon Tomkins; and by her great-granddaughter Athena Rose Haman. She is survived by eight children: James, Brian (Nanette), Kathleen (Victor) Medore, Kevin (Bonnie), Neil (Dawn), Daniel, Margaret (Anthony) Tramutola and Barry; her sister Trudy Sullivan; 12 grandchildren: Rachel Booth, Joleen & Victor Medore, Lauren Sharon, Cameron, Kate, Kailey, Megan, Neil James, Rory, Brielle, and Casey McArdle; seven great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 12:00 - 3:00PM, at the Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home, 20 Keller Ave, Rockaway, NJ.
Funeral services will begin on Monday, May 20, at 9:00 AM from the funeral home to a Liturgy of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Simon R.C. Church, 1010 Green Pond Rd, Newfoundland, NJ 07435. Mass is at 10 AM. Interment to follow at Marcella Union Cemetery in Rockaway Twp.
For those who wish, donations may be made to a . Messages of condolence may be sent to: RockawayFuneral.com
Published in Daily Record on May 12, 2019