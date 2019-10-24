|
|
Linda J. DiBernard
Lake Hiawatha - Linda J. (nee-Butera) DiBernard passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 in Lake Hiawatha.
Linda was born in Morristown. She grew up in Parsippany, graduating from Parsippany High School in 1968, and lived in Roxbury and Landing before moving to Lake Hiawatha in 1986.
She worked as a postal clerk at the Lake Hiawatha Post Office for 42 years before retiring in December 2016. She also worked as a mail room clerk for Weichert, Realtors in Morris Plains.
Survivors include her son, Michael J. and his wife Karaline; her brother, David J. Butera and his wife Keli; her sister, Roberta Cooper and her husband Dave; her nieces: Lisa Butera and Kristen and Brianna Cooper; her cherished grandson, Cameron; and her three great nieces.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Par-Troy Funeral Home, 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany, 973-887-3235, or www.partroyfuneralhome.com. Interment: Restland Memorial Park, East Hanover. Visiting hours will be on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019