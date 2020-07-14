Linda Jean Gorman
Whippany - Linda Jean Gorman of Whippany passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Care One Madison Avenue in Morristown, New Jersey after a courageous two-year battle with metastatic breast cancer.
Linda was born on April 12, 1934 in Woodbury, New Jersey to the late W. Alfred and Leora Smith. Growing up, Linda, her parents and 2 younger sisters lived in many parts of the country because of her father's work as a chemist with E.I. DuPont de Nemours.
She graduated from the University of Delaware in 1955 with a degree in Child Development. Shortly after her graduation, she met and married the love of her life, Bill. Their love continued more than 60 years until Bill's passing in 2016. Early in their marriage, they lived for a short time in Groveland, Massachusetts and, in 1961, they moved to Whippany where she has lived ever since. Linda, Bill, Jim and Nancy traveled quite frequently during their marriage visiting family and friends in many different places. Visits to Texas to see her parents and sister happened quite often as well as trips to New England to visit her other sister and college roommate.
Linda was a wonderful, good, kind, intelligent and loving person. She was a nurturing person who loved being a homemaker. The roles of wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend came very naturally to her. She excelled as a mother and was delighted when she became a grandmother. She took great joy and spent much time with her three grandchildren. She was often seen at their schools, sporting events and every other one of their milestones glowing with pride. She always put her heart into everything she did, showing those close to her how special they were.
Also of great pride and importance to Linda was being an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Whippany. She and Bill became members shortly after moving to Whippany. Linda was a Deacon of the church and always volunteered to help others which included visiting shut-ins, teaching Sunday School and was a member of the bible study and fellowship groupsat the church. She made lasting friendships with many members of the church and will be laid to rest next to Bill in its Memorial Garden.
Linda is survived by her son, James Gorman and his wife Claire of Whippany;her daughter Nancy Schadd and her husband Scott of Buffalo Grove, Illinois; her three grandchildren, Katie Gorman, Brendan Gorman and Kenny Schadd; her sisters, Virginia Banian of Foxboro, Massachusetts and Beverly Stevens of El Paso, Texas; as well as many nieces and nephews. We lost a great mother, a beautiful grandmother and an amazing human being who will forever be missed and lovingly remembered always.
In light of the current pandemic, a celebration of Linda's life will be held at a later date at the First Presbyterian Church of Whippany. It is our family's hope that the many people who filled her life with love and laughter will join us then to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The First Presbyterian Church of Whippany; 494 Route 10 West Whippany, NJ. Arrangements are under the directions of the Par-Troy Funeral Home 95 Parsippany Road Parsippany, (973) 887-3235 or visit us at www.partroyfuneralhome.com
