Memorial Mass
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Parish
Dover, NJ
Linda Kaye Toohey


Dover - Linda Kaye Toohey, 75, of Dover, passed away following a long illness on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice, Newton. Born in Fort Worth, TX, resided in Swoyerville, PA and has been a resident of Dover since 1961.

Linda graduated from Swoyerville High School in 1961. She worked at Western Union from 1961-1965. She then went on to be the Assistant to the Executive Director for the Housing Authority of Dover, where she retired in 2006 after 21 years. She married Thomas Toohey in 1964.

She is survived by Thomas C. her husband of 54 years; two children Kelly Toohey of Ledgewood and Thomas J. and his wife Michelle of Hope; two grandchildren Daniel and Sarah; one sister Jo Ann Stoico of Danville, PA and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial Mass, Wednesday, May 8, 2019, 10:00AM, at Sacred Heart Parish, Dover. Arrangements by Tuttle Funeral Home, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com).

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to either Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave, Newton, NJ 07860 or Loeys-Dietz Syndrome Foundation, C/O Strong City Baltimore, 3503 N. Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21218.
Published in Daily Record on May 6, 2019
