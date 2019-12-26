|
|
Lionel Paul Frank
Roxbury Twp. - Mr. Lionel Paul Frank, 81, died on December 24, 2019 at his home. He was born in Jersey City and moved to Succasunna 30 years ago. He was a retired Company Controller for Dan Barclay Inc. in Franklin, NJ.
He was a P P of the Jefferson Rotary Club and Awarded the Paul Harris Fellowship Award, Past District Assistant Governor of District 747, and Past District Treasurer. He was also a P P and member of the Branchville Business Man's Club, awarded "Man of the Year", and was currently Treasurer.
He is survived by his wife Judy "Jude" (Adams) Frank of 33 years. He also leaves his 3 children; Billy (and Ingrid) Frank, Debbi (and Steven) Olszowy, and Susan (and John) Mondano, step-daughters; Karen Satcher, and Pamela Smarsh. He also leaves his 11 grandchildren; Jennifer, Kyle, Jessica, Chase, Victoria, Veronica, Cheyenne, Derek, Hailey, Isabel, and Brody, and his best buddy "Prince". He was predeceased by his brother Norman Frank and sister Geraldine Glassman.
Friends may visit at the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ, 973-584-7264, (davishepplewhitefh.com), on Thursday, December 26th, from 2 -4 and 6 - 8 p.m. The funeral service will then be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Funeral Home, with a repass to follow at the Windlass Restaurant at 12:30 pm. Donations may be made in his name to the Rotary Foundation.
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019