Lisa M. (nee-Onufrick) Calabrese
Parsippany - Lisa M. (nee-Onufrick) Calabrese passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 25th 2019 after a long illness at her home with her loving family surrounding her. She was 45.
She was born in Morristown and grew up in the Rainbow Lakes Section of Parsippany. Lisa moved to Lake Parsippany in 2000.
Lisa received her bachelor's degree in fine arts from William Paterson University in Wayne.
She was a Graphic Designer at Cahners/Reed Business Information in Rockaway and then at Ricoh in West Caldwell.
Lisa is pre-deceased by her paternal grandparents: Stephen & Helen Onufrick, & her uncle: Gene Onufrick and her father-in-law: Joseph Calabrese.
Survivors include her loving husband: Joseph D.; her parents: Robert M. and Mary M. Onufrick; her mother-in-law: JoAnn D. Calabrese; her sister Amy M. and her husband Greg Szabo; her maternal grandparents: Paul & Anne Morgenthien; her nieces and nephews: Greg Szabo II, Gabrianna Boomer, Brian Deegan Jr.; Angelica Deegan, and Joey Deegan. Lisa is also survived by her three aunts: Patty Curtin and her husband John; Cathy Scala and her husband Joe, and Linda Morgenthien.
Relatives and Friends are invited to attend her Funeral on Monday, July 1st 2019 at 9:30a.m. from the Par-Troy Funeral Home. 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany. (973)887-3235 or visit www.partroyfuneralhome.com. With her Liturgy of Christian Burial to be offered at 11:00a.m. at Saint Peter the Apostle R.C. Church, 179 Baldwin Rd, Parsippany, NJ 07054. Entombment: Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. Visiting hours are on Sunday from 2:00pm-6:00p.m. at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her memory to P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 300 Memphis, TN 38148.
Published in Daily Record on June 28, 2019