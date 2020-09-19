Lisa Marie Butera
Boonton, NJ - Lisa Marie Butera passed away on September 17th 2020 at her home. She was 32.
She is pre-deceased by her mother, Lisa Ann Goetting; her maternal grandmother Sandra Goetting & her aunt Linda J. Dibernard.
Lisa is survived by her daughters: Bianca Nava, Aria & Mia Zarate; her father David J. Butera & his wife Keli.
She is also survived by several loving family members.
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the Par-Troy Funeral Home 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany or visit us at www.partroyfuneralhome.com
.