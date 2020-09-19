1/
Lisa Marie Butera
Lisa Marie Butera

Boonton, NJ - Lisa Marie Butera passed away on September 17th 2020 at her home. She was 32.

She is pre-deceased by her mother, Lisa Ann Goetting; her maternal grandmother Sandra Goetting & her aunt Linda J. Dibernard.

Lisa is survived by her daughters: Bianca Nava, Aria & Mia Zarate; her father David J. Butera & his wife Keli.

She is also survived by several loving family members.

Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the Par-Troy Funeral Home 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany or visit us at www.partroyfuneralhome.com .




Published in Daily Record from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Par-Troy Funeral Home
95 Parsippany Rd.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
(973) 887-3235
