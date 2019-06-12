Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Bloom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Colmer Bloom

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lois Colmer Bloom Obituary
Lois Colmer Bloom

Basking Ridge - Lois Bloom of Basking Ridge passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home on Wednesday June 5th with many loved ones at her side. She was predeceased by her husband, Ross Bloom in 2007 and is survived by three children, Richard, Douglas and Kristin and five grandchildren, Oliver, Jack, Conner, Sean and Anneliese as well as her sisters, Ellen Domb and Nancy Colmer. Lois enjoyed a 40-year career as a CPA at Ross Rosenthal & Company and was a long-time active volunteer for the Basking Ridge Fire Co & Emergency Medical Services. She was a Basking Ridge Library Board of Trustee. Lois' greatest joy was to be surrounded her many friends and family members who span the generations. A celebration of life was held at Lois' home on Sunday June 9th from 11:30 to 2. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to support battered women through Safe & Sound Somerset. Attn: Cathy 427 Homestead Rd, Hillsborough NJ 08844.
Published in Daily Record on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.