Lois Colmer Bloom
Basking Ridge - Lois Bloom of Basking Ridge passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home on Wednesday June 5th with many loved ones at her side. She was predeceased by her husband, Ross Bloom in 2007 and is survived by three children, Richard, Douglas and Kristin and five grandchildren, Oliver, Jack, Conner, Sean and Anneliese as well as her sisters, Ellen Domb and Nancy Colmer. Lois enjoyed a 40-year career as a CPA at Ross Rosenthal & Company and was a long-time active volunteer for the Basking Ridge Fire Co & Emergency Medical Services. She was a Basking Ridge Library Board of Trustee. Lois' greatest joy was to be surrounded her many friends and family members who span the generations. A celebration of life was held at Lois' home on Sunday June 9th from 11:30 to 2. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to support battered women through Safe & Sound Somerset. Attn: Cathy 427 Homestead Rd, Hillsborough NJ 08844.
Published in Daily Record on June 12, 2019