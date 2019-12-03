|
Lois Suydam LaVanture
Basking Ridge - LOIS SUYDAM LaVANTURE passed away on Thanksgiving, November 28, 2019, at the age of 104 in Basking Ridge, NJ.
Born in Quakertown, NJ on March 28, 1915, she graduated from Flemington (NJ) High School in 1932 and from NJ State Teachers College, Trenton, NJ in 1936. She was a Business Education teacher at Morristown High School where she met her future husband, Robert F. LaVanture, a history teacher, track & football coach, and later principal. They were married in 1938. Lois remained on the faculty for 6 years and returned to teaching at Madison High School in 1960, retiring in 1975. She lived in Morristown and Morris Plains for 60 years. She belonged to the Morris County Teachers Association and N.J.E.A.
Lois remained active in her retirement. She and Bob traveled extensively and enjoyed their Florida condo. She served as a volunteer at Morristown Memorial Hospital for over 25 years, was president and active member of the Washington Valley Twig, Circle 11 of The Presbyterian Church in Morristown since 1942, the Morristown Woman's Club over 60 years, volunteer at Morris Museum, and a member of Madison Golf Club. Upon the death of her husband in 1985, she remained at their home on Winding Way in Morris Plains until she moved to Fellowship Village in Basking Ridge in 1996. While at Fellowship Village she was an active resident, serving 13 years as Chairwoman of the Welcoming Committee, was a member of the Fellowship Village Council, the Library Committee, Chairwoman of the Dining Committee, Activity Committee, Resident Board, Hospitality Chairwoman, and Pioneer Club. She loved crossword puzzles, parties & entertaining and was often tagged the "Pearl Mesta of Fellowship Village".
Lois is survived by her two daughters, Suzanne Moulton of Bluffton, SC and Cheri Doyle of Morris Plains; three grandsons, Kevin (Paula) of Charlotte, NC; Brian (Karen) of Morris Township; Patrick (Julie) of Mendham Township; five great granddaughters - Grace, Georgia, Quinn, Scarlet, and Samantha Doyle and one great grandson, Finnegan Moulton. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert F. LaVanture, and two sons-in-law, Sam Doyle and Dick Moulton.
Her family admired and loved her remarkable strength & independence, her love of life & exuberance, and her profound kindness.
A memorial service will be held at The Presbyterian Church in Morristown on Saturday, December 7th, at 11:00 a.m. A reception will follow the service in the narthex of the church. Private burial will be held at Locust Grove Cemetery in Quakertown, NJ. Arrangements by Doyle Funeral Home in Morristown.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to The Presbyterian Church in Morristown, 65 South Street, Morristown, NJ 07960 where Lois was a member since 1938.
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019