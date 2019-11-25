Services
Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home Inc
20 Keller Ave
Rockaway, NJ 07866
(973) 627-0075
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Vanorski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Vanorski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Vanorski Obituary
Lois Vanorski

New Bedford, MA - Lois Vanorski passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Hathaway Manor in New Bedford, MA. She was 102 years young.

Born in Wharton, she lived in Dover for most of her life before moving to Massachusetts in 2009 to be closer to her granddaughter Michele and her family.

She was predeceased by her husband, Francis Vanorski, Sr. and her daughter, Patsy Ann Ripatrazone. She is survived by her granddaughter Michele and her husband Jim and her great grandsons Ian and Tyler Pratt; her son Francis Vanorski, Jr.; four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

A private funeral was held on Saturday, November 23 at Whitham - Kanapaux Funeral Home, 20 Keller Ave., Rockaway. A Liturgy of Christian Burial followed at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 65 E. Main St, Rockaway. Interment at St. Cecilia Cemetery.
Published in Daily Record on Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -