Lois Vanorski
New Bedford, MA - Lois Vanorski passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Hathaway Manor in New Bedford, MA. She was 102 years young.
Born in Wharton, she lived in Dover for most of her life before moving to Massachusetts in 2009 to be closer to her granddaughter Michele and her family.
She was predeceased by her husband, Francis Vanorski, Sr. and her daughter, Patsy Ann Ripatrazone. She is survived by her granddaughter Michele and her husband Jim and her great grandsons Ian and Tyler Pratt; her son Francis Vanorski, Jr.; four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
A private funeral was held on Saturday, November 23 at Whitham - Kanapaux Funeral Home, 20 Keller Ave., Rockaway. A Liturgy of Christian Burial followed at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 65 E. Main St, Rockaway. Interment at St. Cecilia Cemetery.
Published in Daily Record on Nov. 25, 2019