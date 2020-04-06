Services
Loisann Byron Obituary
Loisann Byron

Hopatcong -

LIFE STORY

Loisann Byron, 75, of Hopatcong, passed away, peacefully on Monday April 6, 2020 at her home.

Born in Hillside, NJ on April 12, 1944 to the late William and Lois (Stecher) Tuma, Loisann resided in Hillside prior to moving to Hopatcong in 1972. She worked as an Accountant for Morton Siegler Associates in Hopatcong. Loisann was a member of the Hopatcong Seniors and enjoyed visiting yard sales and flea markets.

She was predcased by her daughter June Parker in 2016.

Survivors include her husband, William, son, Vincent Byron (Jennifer) daughter, Lori Socha (Daniel), son in law, Jason Parker, six grandchildren, Mark, Brian, Vincent, Jr., David, Cody and Ashley and brother, William Tuma.

Cremation will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, 150 Landing Road, Landing, NJ 07850.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
