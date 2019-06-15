|
Lora Pisar
Landing - Lora Pisar, 48, of Landing, formerly of Pequannock, died Thursday, June 13, 2019, just eight months after being diagnosed with ALS.
The M. John Scanlan Funeral Home in Pompton Plains is in charge of arrangements. For more information please visit www.scanlanfuneral.com
Lora was sadly predeceased by both her parents, but will be lovingly remembered by the Bregman, Wheeler, Murphy, Pawlikowski, and Dewey families and many dear friends and relatives.
In her memory, donations to The ALS Association would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Daily Record on June 15, 2019