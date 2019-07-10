Services
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
(973) 366-0520
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Stickle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine A. Stickle


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine A. Stickle Obituary
Lorraine A. Stickle

Lake Hopatcong - Lorraine A. (Pascoe) Stickle, 82, of Lake Hopatcong, NJ, passed away peacefully, at home, on July 3, 2019.

Visitation will be held 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M., Saturday July 13, 2019, at Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton, NJ. A Funeral Service, will immediately follow at 1:00 P.M. Interment will be private.

Lorraine was born May 15, 1937 in Dover, NJ, and was the daughter of Charles & Edna (Wilson) Pascoe. She was a 1954 graduate of Roxbury High School. She lived most of her life in Jefferson Township, aside from two short periods in Lower Berkshire Valley, where she met the love of her life, Donald R. Stickle. They married in 1955. Lorraine was all about family, unselfishly caring for them, especially in their time of need.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald R. Stickle Sr., a son, Donald R. Stickle, Jr., a grandson, Timothy S. Audibert, and a brother, Harry F. Pascoe.

She is survived by her three children, Ronald C. Stickle and his partner Pamela Wright of Califon, David B. Stickle of Riverdale, and Linda S. Audibert of Arabi, LA. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, Amy, Jessica, Donald R. III, Melanie Stickle, David Jr., Douglas, Joseph, Daniel Stickle, Brandon Stickle and Melissa Belar, several great grandchildren, and several extended family members.

The family would like to thank family, friends and Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, and especially her caregiver, Ekue Afriyie, from Senior Home Care Services, without whom we could not have given her the loving care that she so deserved.

Flowers will be accepted, although memorial contributions to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or will be appreciated.

Offer condolances at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now