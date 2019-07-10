|
|
Lorraine A. Stickle
Lake Hopatcong - Lorraine A. (Pascoe) Stickle, 82, of Lake Hopatcong, NJ, passed away peacefully, at home, on July 3, 2019.
Visitation will be held 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M., Saturday July 13, 2019, at Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton, NJ. A Funeral Service, will immediately follow at 1:00 P.M. Interment will be private.
Lorraine was born May 15, 1937 in Dover, NJ, and was the daughter of Charles & Edna (Wilson) Pascoe. She was a 1954 graduate of Roxbury High School. She lived most of her life in Jefferson Township, aside from two short periods in Lower Berkshire Valley, where she met the love of her life, Donald R. Stickle. They married in 1955. Lorraine was all about family, unselfishly caring for them, especially in their time of need.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald R. Stickle Sr., a son, Donald R. Stickle, Jr., a grandson, Timothy S. Audibert, and a brother, Harry F. Pascoe.
She is survived by her three children, Ronald C. Stickle and his partner Pamela Wright of Califon, David B. Stickle of Riverdale, and Linda S. Audibert of Arabi, LA. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, Amy, Jessica, Donald R. III, Melanie Stickle, David Jr., Douglas, Joseph, Daniel Stickle, Brandon Stickle and Melissa Belar, several great grandchildren, and several extended family members.
The family would like to thank family, friends and Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, and especially her caregiver, Ekue Afriyie, from Senior Home Care Services, without whom we could not have given her the loving care that she so deserved.
Flowers will be accepted, although memorial contributions to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or will be appreciated.
Offer condolances at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record on July 10, 2019