Lorraine Barbara Dresch
Mesquite, NV - Lorraine Barbara Dresch, 80, of Mesquite, NV, formerly of Denville, passed away peacefully after a courageous 4 year battle with cancer, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family on Wed., Feb. 6, 2019. Public Visitation will be held on Fri., Feb. 22nd from 10 - 11:30 am at Norman Dean Home for Services. Burial will take place on Fri., Feb. 22nd at 1:30 pm at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 225 Ridgedale Avenue, East Hanover, NJ 07936. Please visit www.normandean.com for complete obituary.
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 20, 2019