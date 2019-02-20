Services
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
(973) 627-1880
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
View Map
Burial
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
1:30 PM
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
Mesquite, NV - Lorraine Barbara Dresch, 80, of Mesquite, NV, formerly of Denville, passed away peacefully after a courageous 4 year battle with cancer, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family on Wed., Feb. 6, 2019. Public Visitation will be held on Fri., Feb. 22nd from 10 - 11:30 am at Norman Dean Home for Services. Burial will take place on Fri., Feb. 22nd at 1:30 pm at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 225 Ridgedale Avenue, East Hanover, NJ 07936. Please visit www.normandean.com for complete obituary.
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 20, 2019
