Lorraine D. Sgalia
Dover - Lorraine D. Sgalia, a lifelong resident of Dover passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 after a brief stay at Arden Courts in Whippany.
She was born in Dover to Peter and Grace (Pitney) Moglia on September 11th 1927. She was the younger sister of Eleanor (Cashen) and the older sister of Peter, now both deceased. Her childhood home was on Harvard Street when attended St. Mary's School in Wharton, and later Dover High School, graduating in 1945. She then furthered her education by earning a certificate at the Berkley Secretarial College.
Lorraine then became the secretary to the Dean of Newark College of Engineering, as she also served as the bookkeeper at Moglia's Inc., a book and stationary store located in Dover. She later served on the Picatinny Arsenal secretarial staff. Lorraine most recently became a Customer Service Representative for Hedden Oil Company/ Spartan Oil, Dover.
Lorraine was the loving wife of her husband of 21 years, Dr. Arnold Sgalia, who predeceased her in 1971.
Devoted mother to John and his wife Patricia of Farmington Hills, Michigan, her son David and wife Susan (2014) of Dover, and her daughter Janice Sgalia-Friedland and her husband Eric Friedland of Randolph. Cherished Grandmother of John T. (Michelle), Jenna (Andre), Dana, Taylor, Andrew, Claire, and Sam. Great-grandmother of Mia, Luca, and Grace.
She was a member of the Dover Junior Women's Club, Reading Circle and an enthusiastic player in multiple Bridge Clubs.
A lifelong Catholic, she was the moral compass, proud and loving advocate of her family.
Memorial Mass at Sacred Heart will be scheduled for a later date.
All arrangement by Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 Route 10, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com).
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to:
The at heart.org
or
Sacred Heart Church 4 Richards Ave, Dover, NJ 07801
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020