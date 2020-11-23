1/
Lorraine E. Daley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorraine E. Daley

Lorraine E. Daley (nee Welsh) On 11/17/20 joined her loving husband James into the gates of heaven. She was 90 years old.

Lorraine was a loving mother and proud grandmother. Survived by her children James Daley (Texas), Kathy Daley (PA), Thomas Daley (Whitehouse Station), Cynthia Daley (Hackettstown), Mark Daley (Rockaway), Doreen Lovenberg (Morristown), Charlene Cocchi (Morristown). Also survived by 16 grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. All of whom she loved and touched deeply.

Lorraine was easy going, happy go-lucky and so very kind. She was a member of St. Margaret's Catholic Church in Morristown and a retiree from Warner Lambert.

Lorraine lived for and happily joined many family gatherings. Her kind spirit enveloped all and her bright smile came easy. She loved being outdoors, tending her roses and receiving them as well. She was also a true Mets fan.

Predeceased by her loving husband, James P. Daley.

Services by Doyle Funeral Home are private.

In Memory, a donation may be made to the NJ chapter of the Alzheimer's Association Alz.org/nj.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved