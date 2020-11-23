Lorraine E. Daley
Lorraine E. Daley (nee Welsh) On 11/17/20 joined her loving husband James into the gates of heaven. She was 90 years old.
Lorraine was a loving mother and proud grandmother. Survived by her children James Daley (Texas), Kathy Daley (PA), Thomas Daley (Whitehouse Station), Cynthia Daley (Hackettstown), Mark Daley (Rockaway), Doreen Lovenberg (Morristown), Charlene Cocchi (Morristown). Also survived by 16 grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. All of whom she loved and touched deeply.
Lorraine was easy going, happy go-lucky and so very kind. She was a member of St. Margaret's Catholic Church in Morristown and a retiree from Warner Lambert.
Lorraine lived for and happily joined many family gatherings. Her kind spirit enveloped all and her bright smile came easy. She loved being outdoors, tending her roses and receiving them as well. She was also a true Mets fan.
Predeceased by her loving husband, James P. Daley.
Services by Doyle Funeral Home are private.
In Memory, a donation may be made to the NJ chapter of the Alzheimer's Association Alz.org/nj
.