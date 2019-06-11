|
Lorraine Gagliano
Tarpon Springs, FL - Lorraine Gagliano died on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Suncoast Hospice in Palm Harbor, FL. She was 88. Born in New York, NY, she lived in Rockaway Twp. for many years before moving to Tarpon Springs, FL in 1990. Mrs. Gagliano was a Real Estate Broker and a Pug breeder prior to retiring.
She was predeceased by her husband, John Gagliano in 2004. She is survived by her son, Craig Lorden of PA; her daughter, Lynda Lorden of CO; two step-daughters: Mary Ellen Stauber and Cindy Peterson; and three grandchildren: James Lorden, Abigail Leonhard and Nicholas Lorden.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 13 at 12:00 PM at Marcella Union Cemetery, Timberbrook Rd, Rockaway. Arrangements by Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home, 20 Keller Ave, Rockaway NJ. Messages of condolence may be sent to: RockawayFuneral.com
Published in Daily Record on June 11, 2019