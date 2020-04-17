|
Lorraine M. Bender
Stanhope - Lorraine M. Bender, age 90, a longtime resident of Stanhope, passed away on February 5th at Morristown Hospital. Born in Waterbury, CT, her family (Lecomte) moved to North Arlington, where she graduated from Our Lady Queen of Peace High School. She worked for Worthington Pump in Harrison for a couple of years, and then married Fred Bender in 1949. Together, they raised 8 children. Fred passed away in 2017.
Lorraine was an active member of her community - while raising the children. She was the Secretary for the Parents Association at the children's school (St. Michael's), a 4-H Leader, and on the Parish Council for several years.
In 1976, Lorraine became active in civic activities. She was President of WISH, which was formed to stop development of a plastic processing plant next to Lenape Valley High School. After successfully stopping the plant, Stanhope formed an Environmental Commission in 1978, and she was the first President, and then Secretary for many years.
She served on the Board of the NJ Environmental Commission, as well as the Stanhope Land Use Board, the Lake Musconetcong Regional Planning Board and the Musconetcong Foundrymen's Historical Society. She received multiple awards from the town and many of the Boards on which she served. At the same time, she worked part-time at a group home for disabled, and a property management company in town.
Lorraine and Fred leave behind 8 children: Kathryn in CA; Joe, Bruce, Michael, and Sharon in NJ; Ed and Fred in MD; and Ray in IL. They have 15 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren scattered across the country. She also leaves behind a sister, Helen and a brother, Albert - her sister Lillian predeceased her.
Lorraine was loved and respected by her family, friends, and colleagues. Her compassionate traits of inclusion, objectivity, cheerfulness, concern for others, and fairness were always on display.
Due to Covid restrictions, a Memorial has been postponed until the Fall, when we hope to celebrate her memory.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020