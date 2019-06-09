Services
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
(973) 627-1880
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Lorraine T. Matta Obituary
Lorraine T. Matta

Rockaway Twp. - Lorraine T. Matta (Kalemba) passed away on June 8, 2019, at the age of 86.

Born in Wallington she had lived in Lincoln Park and Montville before moving to Rockaway Twp., NJ 15 years ago.

Lorraine earned her B.S. in Chemistry from Fairleigh Dickinson University and worked as a chemist for Hoffman La Roche in Nutley, NJ. She stopped working to raise her family and then went back to work as a librarian at Berkley College, then Lincoln Park Library, Mt. Lakes Library and finally retired from Montville Library.



She loved knitting, reading and traveling, and showing her prize-winning African Violets.

Lorraine was predeceased by her husband of 37 years, Michael J. Matta Jr. in 1992.

She is survived by her loving children Jackie Hagedoorn of Denver, PA, Kay Everswick of Andover, NJ and Mike Matta of Soldotna, AK. Her grandchildren Jaqueline Musser, Tyler Hagedoorn, and Linda & Lisa Everswick, as well as her great grandchildren Sylvan & Lily Musser also survive her.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday June 11, 2019, from 2:00PM to 7:00PM at Norman Dean Home for Services 16 Righter Ave Denville, NJ 07834 www.normandean.com.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 10:00AM at the funeral home followed by interment services at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover, NJ.
Published in Daily Record on June 9, 2019
