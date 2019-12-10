Services
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
(973) 366-0520
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
5:30 PM
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Masi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis A. Masi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis A. Masi Obituary
Louis A. Masi

Rockaway Twp. - Louis Anthony Masi passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at St. Clare's Hospital/Denville. He was 83 years of age.

Louis was born in Newark and lived in Somerville until recently moving to Rockaway Twp. 6 years ago.

He was a US Navy Veteran.

Mr. Masi was a Production Manager for Drakes Bakeries of Wayne for 35 years and retired in 2000.

He was a member of the Somerville American Legion, Knights of Columbus and the Elks.

Survived by his wife of 60 years, Iris E. (née Marrero). Two Children: Amy Brookshire and husband Raymond of Saddle Brook; David Masi and wife Denise of Westlake Village, CA.

A memorial visitation will be held 3 to 6pm on Friday, December 13, 2019 with a funeral service to be held 5:30pm at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. Interment at a military cemetery in Puerto Rico will be held at a later date. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -