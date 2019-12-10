|
Louis A. Masi
Rockaway Twp. - Louis Anthony Masi passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at St. Clare's Hospital/Denville. He was 83 years of age.
Louis was born in Newark and lived in Somerville until recently moving to Rockaway Twp. 6 years ago.
He was a US Navy Veteran.
Mr. Masi was a Production Manager for Drakes Bakeries of Wayne for 35 years and retired in 2000.
He was a member of the Somerville American Legion, Knights of Columbus and the Elks.
Survived by his wife of 60 years, Iris E. (née Marrero). Two Children: Amy Brookshire and husband Raymond of Saddle Brook; David Masi and wife Denise of Westlake Village, CA.
A memorial visitation will be held 3 to 6pm on Friday, December 13, 2019 with a funeral service to be held 5:30pm at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. Interment at a military cemetery in Puerto Rico will be held at a later date. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019