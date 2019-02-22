|
Louis Cloitre
Dover, NH - Bellamy Fields of Dover, New Hampshire: Louis Cloitre, 89, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2019 at Bellamy Fields of Dover, New Hampshire, after a period of declining health. He was born in Paterson, New Jersey, on May 2, 1929. He was the son of the late Yves & Marie (Salaun) Cloitre. The family moved to France in 1933 where he resided until his return to New Jersey in 1948.
He was a graduate of the Aeronautical Institute of Versailles, France, and received Bachelor of Science and MBA degrees from Rutgers University, where he was a member of the Phi Beta Kapa Honor Society. During his career, he held manufacturing and engineering positions in the United States and abroad, including in Luxembourg, France, Brazil and Mexico, before retiring to Dover, New Jersey.
Louis was a U.S Army veteran with service in Korea during that conflict. He was an active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and enjoyed active membership in the Rutgers Alumni Society. He was a lifelong parishioner at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wharton, New Jersey. In his retirement, he enjoyed reading, gardening, travelling and especially his lifelong activity in the stock market.
Louis is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Heather Cloitre of Durham, NH; his sister, Raymonde Santucci of Ballston Lake, NY; nieces Michelle Santucci, Marisa (Santucci) Jahanbakhsh and her husband, John Jahanbakhsh, Danielle Santucci and Lisa Cloitre; nephew Christophe Cloitre, and his wife, Anna Malone Cloitre; and several grandnieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Anthony Santucci.
Calling hours will be held at Bermingham Funeral Home February 23rd from 9:30 - 11:30 AM followed by a Catholic Funeral Service at 12 PM, St. Mary's, Wharton, NJ. Burial at St. Mary's Cemetery, Mine Hill, NJ to immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a house of worship or a veterans organization of choice.
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 22, 2019