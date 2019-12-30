Services
Dangler Lewis and Carey Funeral Home
312 W. Main St
Boonton, NJ 07005
(973) 334-0842
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Venturini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis Edwin Venturini

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis Edwin Venturini Obituary
Louis Edwin Venturini

Boonton - Louis Edwin Venturini, of Boonton, passed away on December 28, 2019. Born in Boonton, Louis resided in Manhattan, NY, before returning to Boonton in 2014.

Louis was employed as a Travel Agent for Union Tours in New York City. Louis proudly served his country in the United States Air Force, during the Korean War.

Louis was predeceased by his parents Luigi and Mary; his siblings Armondo Venturini, Arthur Venturini, Anthony Venturini, Lillian Di Guiseppe, Angelo Venturini, Esther Venturini, Mary Pompey, and Joseph Porzio. He is survived by his nieces and nephews Diane Kinley, Elaine Venturini De Pinto, Barbara Di Teresa, Joel Venturini and Donna Pompey; and many great-nieces and nephews and many great great nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 910 Birch Street, Boonton, NJ. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Louis's name to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 - 1942. Letters of condolence may be posted at danglerlewisandcareyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -