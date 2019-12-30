|
Louis Edwin Venturini
Boonton - Louis Edwin Venturini, of Boonton, passed away on December 28, 2019. Born in Boonton, Louis resided in Manhattan, NY, before returning to Boonton in 2014.
Louis was employed as a Travel Agent for Union Tours in New York City. Louis proudly served his country in the United States Air Force, during the Korean War.
Louis was predeceased by his parents Luigi and Mary; his siblings Armondo Venturini, Arthur Venturini, Anthony Venturini, Lillian Di Guiseppe, Angelo Venturini, Esther Venturini, Mary Pompey, and Joseph Porzio. He is survived by his nieces and nephews Diane Kinley, Elaine Venturini De Pinto, Barbara Di Teresa, Joel Venturini and Donna Pompey; and many great-nieces and nephews and many great great nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 910 Birch Street, Boonton, NJ. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Louis's name to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 - 1942. Letters of condolence may be posted at danglerlewisandcareyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019