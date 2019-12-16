|
|
Louis F. Sperry
Dover - Louis F. Sperry, 73, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019, at St. Clare's Hospital, Denville. He was born in Dover and was a lifelong Dover resident. Louis served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was an Owner/Operator of Gies Brothers, G. Sperry & Sons, Dover. He loved hunting and fishing and he was a member of American Legion Post 27 of Dover, a member and past Chief (1987) of the Dover Fire Dept.
Louis is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara, his son Louis P. and his wife Jennifer of Mine Hill, his daughter Nancy Kish and her husband Michael of Nazareth, PA; six grandchildren Sarah, Ryan Louis, Emma Grace, Sasha, Tatyanna and Ian, his brother Jon and his wife Linda of Dover and his dog Charlie.
Visitation Wednesday, 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM December 18, 2019, at Tuttle Funeral Home 272 Route 10 Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com).
Funeral Service Thursday, 11:00 AM December 19, 2019, at St. John's Episcopal Church in Dover.
Interment at Locust Hill Cemetery, Dover.
In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to Saint John's Episcopal Church 11 South Bergen St., Dover, NJ 07801 or Dover Fire Dept. Antique Committee, 37 N. Sussex St. Dover, NJ 07801
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019